Mayor Kerwin Espinosa, 2 others cleared by Leyte court of murder

By Marie Tonette Marticio

TACLOBAN CITY — Albuera, Leyte Mayor Rolan “Kerwin” Espinosa is relieved over the dismissal of the murder case filed against him and two others over the killing of a man in Baybay City in 2024.

Judge Carlos Arguelles of the Regional Trial Court in Baybay City, Leyte dismissed the murder charges against Espinosa, Eddie Mar Mitra, and Marcelo Adorco for lack of probable cause on March 31.

Espinosa, who was detained and released from jail in Cebu for the case of alias “Watari,” said that nothing is impossible with prayers.

“Thank you for your prayers for my safety and for the truth to come out since we have done nothing wrong.”

The mayor said that he has no involvement in the killing of Watari. He denied knowing the victim and his family. “Their case has not prospered because they do not have evidence,” Espinosa said.

In his ruling, Arguelles said he cannot find any plausible reason why the inadmissibility of the confession was not identified during the preliminary investigation.

He referred to the New Rules on Preliminary Investigation adopted by the Department of Justice, DOJ Circular No. 15, dated July 16, 2014, which includes the admissibility of evidence as a key factor in determining whether there is prima facie proof with reasonable certainty of conviction that warrants filing charges against the respondents.

On the other hand, the court found that Ronald Bulak, one of the accused, and an unidentified companion, likely committed the murder and should stand trial.

The RTC ordered the issuance of an arrest warrant against him, with no bail recommended.

Espinosa said he will continue serving the municipality of Albuera despite what he described as an alleged political ploy by his opponents.