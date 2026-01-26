Labi ng namayapang aktor na si Raul Aragon, iuuwi ng ‘Pinas

By MELL T. NAVARRO

Kinumpirma ni Rica Tampadong-Raymundo, anak ng beteranong aktor na si Raul Aragon, ang pagpanaw ng kanilang ama nitong January 22, 2026 sa Downey, California, USA, sanhi ng liver cirrhosis.

Siya ay 78 years old.

Through Rica’s high school classmate na ngayon ay TV5 and Radyo Singko showbiz reporter na si Laila Chikadora, ipinadala nito ang opisyal na mensahe mula sa kanilang pamilya.

Sina Rica at Laila at naging magkaklase sa Benedictine Abbey School, na ngayon ay San Beda College Alabang na.

Narito ang official statement ng family of Raul Aragon, through Rica:

“It is with deep sorrow that we announce the passing of Raoul Aragon who left us peacefully on January 22, 2026, in Downey, California, USA. He was 78 years old.

“Raoul was a veteran actor who won the Best Actor Award in 1979 for the Lino Brocka directed movie ‘Ina Ka ng Anak Mo’ starring Lolita Rodriguez and Nora Aunor.

“He is also known for his role as Tio Kadyo in the movie ‘Pasan Ko Ang Daigdig’ alongside Sharon Cuneta. He also starred in movies such as ‘Working Girls, ‘Waikiki,’ and some TV series such as ‘Aguila’ with Val Sotto.

“He is survived by his devoted wife, Josie, and his children Zoilo, Nina, Rica, Jose, and Raul, along with their spouses. He also leaves behind his cherished grandchildren Zachary, Leila, Kimi, Mika, and Jada, who brought him so much pride and joy.

“A loving husband, father, and grandfather, he will be remembered for his quiet strength, kindness, and unwavering dedication to his family.

“He lived a full life, guided by love, hard work, and deep care for those around him. His presence will forever be missed, but his values and memories will continue to live on in our hearts.

“His remains will be flown to the Philippines, where a proper viewing and memorial service will be arranged so family and friends can gather to honor and celebrate his life.

“We thank everyone for their prayers, love, and support during this difficult time.”

Ang tunay na pangalan ni Raul ay Ricardo Tampadong.

Nagwaging best actor si Raul sa MMFF 1979 para sa “Ina Ka Ng Anak Mo” at na-nominate para sa parehong kategorya sa Gawad Urian 1980.

Guwapo at mahusay rin siyang character actor, with a number of films done.

Panalangin at pakikiramay sa pamilya ni Sir Raul.