Jake Cuenca, Rabiya Mateo ‘exclusively dating,’ but what does it really mean?

By RAMPADOR ALINDOG

Actor Jake Cuenca has revealed that he is “exclusively dating” beauty queen Rabiya Mateo, sparking online curiosity.

What does the term really means today and how does it differ from a traditional relationship? Is “exclusive dating” the same as being officially together?

In today’s dating landscape, “exclusive dating” typically means two people have agreed to see only each other romantically, without necessarily labeling the relationship as boyfriend and girlfriend. It sits between casual dating and a committed relationship, offering clarity while still leaving room for privacy.

Cuenca’s choice of words quickly caught attention, with fans dissecting what his statement implies about their real status.

Although Mateo has yet to publicly define the relationship in the same terms, the actor’s admission was enough to spark widespread discussion online.

For public figures, going “exclusive” can be a strategic and personal decision. It allows them to build a relationship away from intense public pressure while still being somewhat open with fans. At the same time, it avoids the expectations that come with officially confirming a relationship.

Reactions online have been mixed.

Some fans view “exclusive dating” as a mature and honest setup, signaling clear boundaries.

Others remain skeptical, questioning why couples avoid putting a label on their relationship, with some calling it a “soft launch” or a modern, err, “situationship.”

As interest in their status continues, one thing is clear: “exclusive dating” is no longer just celebrity jargon—it’s becoming a common way to describe relationships today.

Whether this leads to something more official remains to be seen.

As the say, abang-abang na lang.