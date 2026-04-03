Shuvee Etrata faces backlash over viral dog pee video

By RAMPADOR ALINDOG

Actress and social media personality Shuvee Etrata is facing intense backlash anew, this time with something unrelated to politics or fellow celebs.

It was for allowing her pet dog to urinate in a condominium common area, triggering online criticism about irresponsible pet ownership, hygiene, and condo living etiquette.

The “Shuvee Etrata dog issue” quickly trended, with netizens calling out what they described as careless behavior on her part.

In the circulating clip, Etrata herself acknowledged the situation, saying, “Alam ko talaga na mali ito e, pero ginawa ko pa rin,” as her dog relieved itself in a restricted area.

She also appeared anxious about getting caught, adding, “Naii-stress ako… tara na, Yoda, baka mahuli pa tayo dito.”

The video, originally shared online, drew sharp reactions from netizens, many of whom criticized the apparent lack of consideration for other residents.

One commenter wrote, “Dugyot,” while another questioned her actions, saying, “Where’s that girl’s brain at?”

Others pointed out the contradiction in her own statement, with one remarking, “I know it’s wrong, but I’m still doing it.”

Criticism also extended beyond casual comments. An Instagram user highlighted the broader issue, saying, “Sobrang hate ko ‘yung mga pet owners na kung saan saan pinapa-ihi ang alagang aso. Konsiderasyon naman para sa mga other tenants.”

The controversy has since fueled wider discussions on pet policies in condominiums, where rules often prohibit animals from relieving themselves in public areas.

As of writing, Etrata has not released a full statement addressing the backlash. The issue continues to gain traction online.