A father’s nightmare: Baby dies in Basilan sea tragedy

ZAMBOANGA CITY – The death of seven-month-old Fatima Ayesha Ambutong has become the most heartbreaking image of the sinking of the M/V Trisha Kirsten 3 off Basilan early Monday, January 26.

Her loss underscores the devastating human toll of the maritime disaster, as survivors struggle to recount the chaos and grief that unfolded at sea.

The baby was the daughter of Busbus, Jolo town, Sulu province natives and residents of Lower Calarian here.

She was separated from her father while he tried to survive the onslaught of waves after the vessel sank.

Her father, Mohammad Khan, recalled shouts were heard that water was coming into the boat. The lights immediately went off, chaos erupted onboard, and the vessel sank in a matter of minutes.

A Philippine Army soldier who requested anonymity said he was at the back of the vessel when he noticed the boat listing and shouts were heard that water was coming in.

He tried to wait for further instructions, but heard loud banging sounds at the lower deck and chaos erupting on board.

When he noticed the boat totally tilting, he decided to jump. He said there was no time to look for life vests or lifeboats as the whole incident transpired in mere minutes.

The family of a vessel crew member, Cadet Kyle Punsalang, continue to appeal for his whereabouts as he remains missing.

Punsalang is among 24 missing after the vessel sank.

Meanwhile, Aleson Shipping Lines Inc. said they immediately activated quick response measures and deployed available vessels once they received the distress call.

They also said they are working in close coordination with the PCG in the conduct of search and rescue operations. People can call 09177173674, 09399254949, and 09688511691 for concerns and inquiries about the incident.

“Our thoughts and hearts are with everyone who was on board and with their families during this extremely difficult time,” Aleson Shipping said.

The Philippine Coast Guard continues to conduct rescue operations. (Liza Jocson)