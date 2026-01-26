Abra, Quezon favored in MPBL Preseason

Defending champion Abra Solid North heads Group A, while reigning North Division titlist Quezon Province leads Group B in the MPBL (Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League) 2026 Preseason Invitational: Road to Tip-off starting February 7 and ending March 21.

Bracketed with the Abra Weavers, the South Division kings who swept the Quezon Huskers, 3-0, in last month’s MPBL National Finals, are new-look Batangas City, General Santos City, Binan Tatak Gel, Mindoro, Bataan, Quezon City and Sarangani.

Joining Quezon in Group B are revamped San Juan, reinforced Caloocan, Pasay, Ilagan Isabela, Muntinlupa, Marikina, and the MPBL D-League Team, composed of standouts from the Junior MPBL D-League Season 2.

Despite the departure of PBA top draftee Geo Chiu, the Weavers remain the solid picks to top the invitational, intended to give competing teams the chance to test new players, evaluate their strengths and weaknesses, and tinker with their rosters before the MPBL’s regular Eighth Season begins.

The Weavers have retained reigning MVP Dave Ildefonso, Encho Serrano, Mike Ayonayon, Rookie of the Year Raven Gonzales, and John Uduba, and signed up hulking 6-foot-8 center Drex Delos Reyes from the Mapua Cardinals to fill the void left by the lanky 6-foot-10 Chiu.

After absorbing their second straight National Finals shutout loss, the Huskers are rebuilding, giving up big men Jammer Jamito, Will Gozum, Vince Magbuhos and JP Sarao, while acquiring Will McAloney and Ced Manzano.

To compensate for the loss of LJ Gonzales, the Huskers enlisted the services of former University of the East stalwart John Abate and Cyrus Tabi, with negotiations for other players ongoing.

MPBL Commissioner Emmer Oreta said the teams from each group will play a single round-robin with the top performer advancing to the semifinals outright, and the No. 2 and No. 3 battling for the second semifinal slot. The semifinals will be a crossover, with the No.1 in Group A facing the winner of the No. 2 and No. 3 matchup in Group B, and the No. 1 in Group B meeting the winner of the No. 2 and No. 3 matchup in Group A.

The semifinal winners will dispute the title.