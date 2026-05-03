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Is the third time the charm? NLEX thinks so

Tempo Desk
Tempo Desk
2 Min Read
JONG UICHICO

By REYNALD MAGALLON

NLEX has been playing well through the last three conferences and it once again proved that it is one of the up-and-coming teams in the PBA after clinching the first twice-to-beat bonus in the Season 50 Commissioner’s Cup.

The Road Warriors improved to a 9-2 record after drubbing the Converge FiberXers, 100-91. But even such a good record does not guarantee a place in the semis even with the quarters bonus.

And NLEX should know as they’ve already held such an advantage and yet still fell short in the semis in the Commissioner’s Cup of the last season.

Last conference, they also had the shot for the quarters incentive but NLEX faded towards the end of the elimination after loaning Robert Bolick to the national team.

“We were in contention and Berto went to the SEA Games. Ngayon isang pagkakataon na naman,” said NLEX head coach Jong Uichico recalling the team’s run last conference when it slid to No.8 spot after holding their place in the Top 4.

“Before that conference, nasa twice-to-beat din kami eh, na-twice beaten din naman kami so nandyan yung pagkakataon,” this time looking back on their quarters loss to Rain or Shine despite wearing a twice-to-beat armor

“We hope this time we can pull through,” he added.

Can this time be the charm for NLEX? Uichico hopes so. But he knew full well that the road isn’t getting any easier regardless where you place in the playoffs.

“We talked about that pag nasa taas yung mahihina, nasa baba yung malalakas. Kapag nasa baba yung mahihina nasa taas yung malalakas,” explained the veteran mentor.

“Ang (point) lang dyan is where you want to be. Do you want to be at the top and have a twice to beat advantage against championship teams or do you want to be at the bottom and try to win twice against championship teams,” he added.

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