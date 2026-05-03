Man’s charred remains found in Iloilo

ILOILO CITY – Police are looking at the possibility that the man whose charred body was found in Pavia town, Iloilo province burned himself to death.

An initial autopsy of the body on Saturday, May 2, found no other indication of injuries except for burning of the body.

“No indication of foul play,” said Capt. Ritz Presquito, Pavia police chief.

Authorities have yet to ascertain his identity, but the family of a missing college student has reason to believe it is him.

Presquito said the family believes the charred body belongs to Frank Rois Barbasa, a nursing student originally from Roxas City and studying in Iloilo City.

Barbasa was last seen on April 28 when he left the house of his auntie in Iloilo City.

On April 29, residents discovered a burning body.

The Pavia Municipal Police Station said Barbasa was seen in CCTV footage entering a subdivision where his ex-girlfriend lives to speak with her but there was no CCTV footage of him leaving.

Investigation showed they allegedly were not able to see or talk to each other.

A Grab driver reached out to police and informed them that he drove Barbasa from Iloilo City to a mall in Pavia.

The driver said Barbasa allegedly smelled of gasoline.

Presquito said that Barbasa’s mobile phone may yield more circumstantial evidence, but the device is in the possession of his family.

His family told police they found Google searches indicating that Barbasa searched how many liters of gasoline will be needed to turn a body into ash.

Police are conducting follow-up investigation. (Tara Yap)