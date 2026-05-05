This one-legged Pangasinense speeds like an elite rider

By MARK REY MONTEJO

Even before the Tour of Luzon fever spreads like wildfire across Luzon in this already sweltering summer, a one-legged rider has long captured the crowd’s attention with remarkable skill and unwavering determination, defying limitations to shine on the road despite his disability.

His brilliance was already on display earlier this year when Grygo Angelito Bolinas bannered the Philippine para-cycling team and won a bronze medal in the men’s 3000m Individual Pursuit (CI-C3) event of the 13th ASEAN Para Games in Nakhon Ratchasima, Thailand.

Bolinas, 34, was among the 211-strong Filipino para-athlete delegation that competed in the regional showpiece, where the country delivered its most fruitful campaign in the meet’s history with 45 gold, 37 silver, and 52 bronze medals for a fourth-place finish.

On Thai soil, Bolinas was joined by fellow para-cyclists Michael Bayani, Joel Ian Tacutaco, Godfrey Taberna, Janine Dauba, Patrick Gerard Lee, Sittie Alleaza Abubacar, and Arthus Bucay under the guidance of two-time Olympian Norberto Oconer.

His grit proved contagious, drawing support from fellow cyclists and fans alike who followed his journey on social media.

The Santa Barbara, Pangasinan native, alongside fellow para-athletes bannered by Paralympians Angel Otom, Cendy Asusano, and Jerrold Mangliwan, recently received their financial bonuses in an awarding ceremony held at the Rizal Memorial Coliseum in Manila last week.

It was a timely boost for their training and personal expenses as they prepare for future competitions.