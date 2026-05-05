Lago eyes record-tying sweep with dominant start at JPGT Pueblo

CAGAYAN DE ORO – Ethan Lago moved within striking distance of a record-tying four-leg sweep in the ICTSI Junior PGT Visayas-Mindanao Series, firing an even-par 72 in sweltering heat and light winds to build a commanding seven-stroke lead after the opening round of the Pueblo de Oro JPGT Championship here on Tuesday.

Lago recovered from a shaky backside start with a three-birdie surge over the first four holes at the front nine of the Pueblo de Oro layout. Despite closing with two bogeys, he assembled a 35-37 card to seize control heading into the final round of the 36-hole tournament in the boys’ 7-10 division.

Lucas Revilleza, who finished runner-up to Lago in the first three legs at Mactan, Alta Vista and Del Monte, struggled to a 79 marred by a double bogey on No. 9 as he shared second place with Stephen Clementer, who also carded a seven-over card after a late miscue on the same hole.

Lago leaned on his superb driving and putting to once again dominate the field, eyeing yet another victory. He expressed confidence heading into the final round, vowing to stay aggressive.

“I’ll try to make more birdies, or at least pars, in the final round,” said Lago, who is aiming for a fourth straight leg title in the Visayas-Mindanao Series and a coveted berth in the grand finals.

A victory by Lago would match Jamie Barnes’ four-leg sweep of the Vis-Min Series last year with the rising Davao star also expected to compete in the final two legs in Bacolod and Negros Occidental next month.

In the girls’ 7-10 division, Soleil Molde and Avery Go set up a head-to-head duel between leg champions. Molde, coming off a dominant win at Del Monte, shot a 78 to take a one-stroke lead over Go, who birdied the final hole for a 79. Francesca Hojia stood at third with a 90, setting the stage for a Molde-Go showdown in the final round.

South Cotabato’s Jared Saban delivered the day’s most impressive performance in the boys’ 11-14 category, carding a seven-under 65 highlighted by a four-birdie run starting at No. 14. Seeking redemption after a playoff loss to Ken Guillermo at Del Monte, Saban built a seven-shot cushion over Ralph Batican, who matched par 72, with Mico Woo posting a 75 for third and Guillermo struggling to a 76.

Despite Saban’s big lead, the unpredictable Pueblo layout leaves the door open for Batican, Guillermo and Woo to mount a final-round charge.

“I played confidently all day, and that led to that run of birdies,” said Saban, who dazzled on the Pueblo greens, sinking putts from as far as one to two pin lengths with impressive accuracy.

Despite building a commanding lead, the 14-year-old standout from South Cotabato and the Brittannika Golf Course emphasized the importance of staying locked in as he heads into a pressure-packed final 18 holes.

“Focus lang para manalo. May pressure dahil malalakas ang mga kalaban,” added Saban, underscoring the challenge ahead.

He capped a blazing stretch after a setback on No. 13, bouncing back with four consecutive birdies fueled by solid drives and precise approach shots.

With momentum on their side, both players brace for a high-stakes finish, where composure and consistency will be key to clinching the title.

In the girls’ 11-14 division, Rafaella Batican edged ahead with a late birdie to post a 74 and take a one-shot lead over Kimberly Baroquillo, who bogeyed the final hole for a 75. The two engaged in a day-long duel, trading birdies and overcoming triple-bogey setbacks before Batican pulled ahead with a birdie on No. 16 as Baroquillo faltered down the stretch.

Brittany Tamayo, the Del Monte leg winner, stayed in contention with a 77, while Eliana Dumalaog carded a 79 for fourth.

In the girls’ 15-18 category, Precious Zaragosa shot a 76, highlighted by clutch pars on the closing holes, to take a two-shot lead over Lois Lane Go (78), while Del Monte champion Zero Plete hobbled with a 79.

Zaragosa, who narrowly lost to Plete at Del Monte, appears poised for a rematch, with Go adding intrigue after briefly taking the lead before late bogeys dropped her to second.

In the boys’ premier division, local standout Martin Lu carded a steady even-par 72, mixing three birdies with three bogeys to surge into a commanding six-shot lead. Clement Ordeneza and Cody Langamin trailed far behind after faltering with identical 78s, while two-leg winner Alexis Nailga struggled to a 79, dropping into a tie for fourth with Mhark Fernando III.