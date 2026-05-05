News

DSWD caps cash aid payouts at 10,000 drivers per day

Tempo Desk
Tempo Desk
1 Min Read
An Angkas motorcycle taxi transports a passenger on EDSA in Quezon City. (Mark Balmores)

The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) has set a strict limit of 10,000 beneficiaries per day for the upcoming distribution of cash assistance to transport and delivery drivers, scheduled to begin May 13.

DSWD Secretary Rex Gatchalian said the cap is meant to prevent overcrowding and ensure orderly payouts.

“Ayaw namin lumagpas ng 10,000 per day,” he emphasized during a coordination meeting with transport network companies (TNCs) on May 4.

Under the arrangement, the DSWD will handle fund disbursement while TNCs will manage logistics, including venue selection, scheduling, and driver coordination. Companies were required to submit final payout plans by May 5.

The agency noted that staggered schedules will be implemented depending on the number of beneficiaries per company.

DSWD personnel will also be deployed on payout days to address discrepancies, such as mismatched or unlisted names, through on-the-spot verification.

The cash aid, part of the Assistance to Individuals in Crisis Situations (AICS) program, provides ₱5,000 to qualified drivers as relief against rising fuel prices. (Ellalyn De Vera-Ruiz)

 

Contact tracing czar Magalong contracts COVID-19
Frankie debuts as Kings coach
Complete health protocols for provincial buses pushed
Trump’s pick for Secretary of State
Kaye Abad to wed in December
TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article Handog, Manhit deliver stellar performances to reign at JPGT Sherwood Hills

Stay Connected

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Handog, Manhit deliver stellar performances to reign at JPGT Sherwood Hills
Headlines Sports
Russian rider tops Pagudpud time trial to pad Tour lead
Headlines Sports
Lago eyes record-tying sweep with dominant start at JPGT Pueblo
Headlines Sports
Bill proposes P10-M penalty for unreasonable fuel price hikes
News