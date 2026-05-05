DSWD caps cash aid payouts at 10,000 drivers per day

The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) has set a strict limit of 10,000 beneficiaries per day for the upcoming distribution of cash assistance to transport and delivery drivers, scheduled to begin May 13.

DSWD Secretary Rex Gatchalian said the cap is meant to prevent overcrowding and ensure orderly payouts.

“Ayaw namin lumagpas ng 10,000 per day,” he emphasized during a coordination meeting with transport network companies (TNCs) on May 4.

Under the arrangement, the DSWD will handle fund disbursement while TNCs will manage logistics, including venue selection, scheduling, and driver coordination. Companies were required to submit final payout plans by May 5.

The agency noted that staggered schedules will be implemented depending on the number of beneficiaries per company.

DSWD personnel will also be deployed on payout days to address discrepancies, such as mismatched or unlisted names, through on-the-spot verification.

The cash aid, part of the Assistance to Individuals in Crisis Situations (AICS) program, provides ₱5,000 to qualified drivers as relief against rising fuel prices. (Ellalyn De Vera-Ruiz)