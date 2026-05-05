2 riders face raps in QC road rage; bus driver, conductor hurt

Two motorcycle riders will face charges after a road rage incident in Quezon City left a bus driver and conductor injured, police said.

According to the Quezon City Police District (QCPD), the incident occurred around 7 p.m. on Saturday, May 2, along Quirino Highway in Barangay Pasong Putik.

The victims, identified as “Edilberto,” a bus driver, and “Emerson,” a conductor, reported the incident to Pasong Putik Police Station 16 on May 4, prompting a follow-up investigation.

Police said the suspects were identified through photos provided by the victims. They were later named as John Lyndon Barrosa, 27, and John Mark Longgaquit, 23, both residents of Barangay Damayang Lagi.

Investigators said the confrontation stemmed from the reckless swerving of the two motorcycles along the bus lane, which escalated into an altercation that caused serious physical injuries to the victims. A metal pipe allegedly used in the assault was recovered.

Authorities confirmed the suspects will face charges for serious physical injuries.

The QCPD reminded motorists to practice responsible driving and avoid road rage incidents.

“The public is reminded to observe responsible driving at all times. Acts of road rage and reckless maneuvers, such as swerving, endanger lives and property,” it said.

“Any incident should be immediately reported to the nearest police station or through E911 or QC Helpline 122 to ensure prompt police intervention,” the statement added. (Hannah Nicol)