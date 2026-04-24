News

P2.4-M shabu seized in Pasay fast-food bust

Tempo Desk
Tempo Desk
1 Min Read
The arrested suspects following their arrest inside a fast-food restaurant in Pasay City. (Photo from SPD)

Police arrested two drug suspects, including a high-value individual (HVI), and seized ₱2.04 million worth of shabu in an entrapment operation inside a fast-food restaurant in Pasay City on April 23.

The Southern Police District (SPD) identified the suspects as Chong, 33, tagged as a big-time drug pusher, and John, 26.

Operatives from the District Drug Enforcement Unit (DDEU) and the District Intelligence Division, in coordination with Pasay City Police Substation 3, carried out the buy-bust inside the restaurant at the corner of Libertad and Taft Avenue in Barangay 92.

Authorities seized about 300 grams of shabu valued at ₱2,040,000, along with marked money, a mobile phone, and other drug paraphernalia.

Police said Chong will face charges under Section 5 (sale of illegal drugs) of Republic Act 9165, or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002. Meanwhile, John will be charged under Section 26 in relation to Section 5 (attempt or conspiracy to sell illegal drugs). (Jean Fernando)

Gerald, Vivian, Nadia, other actors who care
Rape suspect napatay ng pulis
All-in-one entertainment system for you and your family
Geoff returns to ABS-CBN via ‘Be My Lady’
Manila, QC police placed on full alert
TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article Creamline turns heartbreak to a golden moment – again

Stay Connected

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Creamline turns heartbreak to a golden moment – again
Headlines Sports Volleyball
Guiao looking forward to another win streak as ROS tangles Magnolia
basketball Headlines
Win or go home: Tigresses, Lady Tams dispute No. 4 spot; NU, UST clash for semis bonus
Sports Volleyball
Digong accepts ICC ruling, leaves fate to God – Kitty
Headlines News