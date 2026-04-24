P2.4-M shabu seized in Pasay fast-food bust

Police arrested two drug suspects, including a high-value individual (HVI), and seized ₱2.04 million worth of shabu in an entrapment operation inside a fast-food restaurant in Pasay City on April 23.

The Southern Police District (SPD) identified the suspects as Chong, 33, tagged as a big-time drug pusher, and John, 26.

Operatives from the District Drug Enforcement Unit (DDEU) and the District Intelligence Division, in coordination with Pasay City Police Substation 3, carried out the buy-bust inside the restaurant at the corner of Libertad and Taft Avenue in Barangay 92.

Authorities seized about 300 grams of shabu valued at ₱2,040,000, along with marked money, a mobile phone, and other drug paraphernalia.

Police said Chong will face charges under Section 5 (sale of illegal drugs) of Republic Act 9165, or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002. Meanwhile, John will be charged under Section 26 in relation to Section 5 (attempt or conspiracy to sell illegal drugs). (Jean Fernando)