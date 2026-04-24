Creamline turns heartbreak to a golden moment – again

By KRISTEL SATUMBAGA

They say champions are built, but the truly great ones are forged in heartbreak – battle-tested and bold enough to rise again and take back what was once theirs.

That’s exactly what the Creamline Cool Smashers did on Thursday, April 23, as they clawed their way back to the summit, capping their redemption with a finals sweep of Cignal to capture the Premier Volleyball League All-Filipino Conference title.

The Cool Smashers outlasted the Super Spikers in a gripping Game 2 duel, 25-23, 22-25, 25-16, 16-25, 15-11, to complete their redemption run and clinch a record 11th league title in 15 finals appearances.

After failing to make it to the finals over the last three conferences, Creamline slowly rediscovered its championship form, battling through several do-or-die matches in this conference and going through the semifinals as the fourth-seeded team before finding its way back to the throne.

The road may be rough, but the journey was fulfilling.

“Iba yung hugot namin in this conference,” said Jema Galanza, who stepped up for the Cool Smashers with 18 points.

“Sobrang relieved kasi hindi namin to magagawa kung hindi kami magtutulungan from start to finish,” veteran setter Jia De Guzman added. “Bawat laro na pinagdaanan namin, iba yung challenge. Kailangan namin ang bawat isa para mairaos namin.”

Indeed, everybody contributed a little of everything for the Cool Smashers, down to their stringers.

“Pinaghawakan lang talaga namin yung sistema namin,” said Creamline coach Sherwin Meneses. “Kahit hindi ganung dire-direcho dahil may mga injuries, may mga sakit, yung mga bench at ibang players nagko-contribute.”

“Team effort yung naging key bakit kami nag-champion. May mawawala, pero may pumapalit. Mag nag-ii-step-up,” he added.

The feeling of winning the championship again may be familiar as far as De Guzman was concerned, but she stressed every title was special.

“For me, the most special championship is the most recent one. Kasi bawat championship na pinagdaanan namin, iba-ibang sacrifices, iba-ibang story. Iba yung journey going to this championships and even the past championships, so hahawakan namin lahat ng natutunan namin this conference and lahat ng natutunan namin sa isa’t isa,” she said.

“And that’s what makes this special this time around,” she added.