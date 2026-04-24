Digong accepts ICC ruling, leaves fate to God – Kitty

Former President Rodrigo Duterte is accepting the International Criminal Court (ICC) rulings against him and has chosen to leave his fate to God, his daughter Veronica “Kitty” Duterte said.

“He knows about the decision already… so far, he is accepting of it,” Kitty told Facebook personality Alvin and Tourism after visiting her father in detention.

She said Duterte remains guided by faith amid developments in his case.

“Wala tayong magawa eh, leave it up to God,” she quoted him as saying.

“What man proposes, God disposes,” she added.

“We are always expecting the worst… that’s the only way to be prepared,” Kitty said.

Despite the setback, Duterte maintained a message of resilience for his supporters: “Always Invictus and my deep gratitude to all of you.”

Kitty urged supporters to embody the same strength.

“If you love him, then try your best to be like him. Invictus, as always,” she said.

In a separate interview with international media in The Hague, Kitty admitted that while her father is in good condition, she worries about him as the case moves toward trial.

“I worry a lot… our papa is 81 years old,” she said, noting age has begun to affect his memory and physical balance.

“The biggest change is his memory. He’s still sharp—very intelligent. But who’s the same at 81? His balance too, he walks slowly with a cane,” she added.

Duterte spends his days watching TV, reading books, and keeping up with international news, though he avoids unnecessary stress.

He also relayed a message to his family: “Protect the name and work for the people.”

Kitty said relatives take turns visiting him but she avoids discussing the case during visits.

“I do not initiate conversations… because it might ruin his mood,” she explained, adding she refrains from public comment to avoid problems for the family.

The ICC has confirmed charges of crimes against humanity against Duterte, allowing the case to proceed to trial.

Kitty said the family had anticipated the outcome: “Disappointed, but not surprised. We have learned to prepare for the worst.” (Argyll Geducos)