PCG apprentice nabbed in Cebu drug raid

CEBU CITY — A Coast Guard personnel was caught inside a suspected drug den raided by agents of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency-Central Visayas (PDEA-7) in Barangay Mambaling.

PDEA-7 said “Neil,” a 27-year-old apprentice seaman of the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG), was among two men allegedly caught sniffing shabu during the raid past noon on Wednesday, April 22.

According to the authorities Neil, joined the PCG three years ago and is assigned to its headquarters in Manila.

The other alleged drug den visitors were identified as “Alfredo,” 51, and “Dan,” 27, an assistant manager at a business process outsourcing company.

PDEA-7 Regional Director Joel B. Plaza said the subject of the operation, “Jurnie,” 56, the alleged drug den maintainer, was arrested along with his brother Erwin.

Jurnie had previously been arrested in 2023 on drug charges but was able to post bail.

Authorities said Jurnie was selling 20 to 30 grams of shabu weekly before his arrest.

Seized during the operation were eight packs believed to contain shabu worth ₱102,000.

Charges are being prepared against those arrested, PDEA-7 said.

The agency warned that maintaining a drug den carries a maximum penalty of life imprisonment and a fine of up to ₱10 million. Visiting a drug den is punishable by up to 20 years in prison and a fine of up to ₱500,000. (Calvin Cordova)