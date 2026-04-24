Navotas landfill fire eases; air clears – DENR

Metro Manila’s air quality has improved as emissions from the Navotas City landfill fire subsided amid ongoing containment and suppression efforts, with Bulacan reporting similar gains.

The Environmental Management Bureau of the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR-EMB) said air quality in the National Capital Region has risen to “fair to good.”

Particulate matter (PM) levels in Bulacan also dropped, indicating reduced smoke and airborne pollutants linked to the fire.

Latest monitoring showed a continued decline in smoke concentration, signaling early signs of recovery as containment operations progress.

On the ground, the Navotas City government said the landfill has been divided into 10 sectors to improve coordination and speed up suppression.

Soil covering remains the primary strategy, with 1.5 barges of earth delivered within the day. Two barges continue supplying filling materials to smother hotspots.

Limestone powder is being applied to suppress smoldering areas, while compaction reduces oxygen within waste layers to slow combustion.

Operational support has also been strengthened with a fuel depot and internet connectivity to improve coordination among response teams. (Trixee Rosel)