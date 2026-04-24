AthleticsHeadlinesSports

Grospe soars high for PH second gold at Asian Beach Games

Tempo Desk
Tempo Desk
2 Min Read
Leonard Grospe (File)

By REYNALD MAGALLON

 

 

 

 

SANYA, China — Leonard Grospe shone through the gloomy weather at the man-made Phoenix Island and plucked Team Philippines’ second gold in the 6th Asian Beach Games here on Friday, April 24.

 

The 24-year old reigned supreme in the men’s high jump event in the beach athletics, clearing 2.05-meters on his first try to win via countback.

 

Grospe actually had to fight through slippery conditions following an unexpected early morning rain but nonetheless delivered against closest competitors from Chinese Taipei and China.

 

“Sobrang happy. Unexpected din po kasi sobrang dulas po talaga,” said Grospe.

 

“Thinking ko na lang makaclear ako ng maayos eh. Kasi sobrang hirap talaga lalo na sa curving. It makes you slip. Pwede kang gumulong tapos pag nagkataon pwede kang matapilok,” he added.

 

Taiwanese Po-Ting Yeh and Chinese Hao Zhang both claimed the silver after also clearing the same height albeit on their second tries.

 

Mostly competing in regular athletics field, Grospe said he had to adjust his techniques especially when approaching the bar.

 

“Ito kasi, sand. So sobrang hirap niya all the way yung approach mo. Sobrang dulas. Number one, sobrang dulas. Yung sand, mabigat. Mabigat sa spikes,” he added.

 

‘Yung techniques mo hindi mo ma-apply dito kung hindi mo ayusin yung run mo,” he added.

 

With Grospe’s win, Team PH already matched its gold medal tally in the previous edition in Da Nang Vietnam in 2016.

 

So far, Team PH already has two golds and bronze in just the second day of competitions.

 

Leo XIV: Cardinal Robert Prevost becomes first U.S. pope in Catholic Church history
Ex-PBA player Gaston named 4th PSC commissioner
King Crunchers eye No. 3 vs Cabstars; Spin Doctors face Protectors
Newsome thrilled to be part of Gilas pool
P18-M shabu seized in Taguig
TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article Rising star Nailga returns but all eyes on Lago at JPGT Del Monte

Stay Connected

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Rising star Nailga returns but all eyes on Lago at JPGT Del Monte
Golf Headlines Sports
Bataan, Gensan down MPBL rivals, gain share of lead
Basketball Headlines Sports
Duterte defense says ICC case lacks evidence
Headlines News
Prejudgement?: Romualdez wants Ombudsman out of flood control probe
Headlines News