Grospe soars high for PH second gold at Asian Beach Games

By REYNALD MAGALLON

SANYA, China — Leonard Grospe shone through the gloomy weather at the man-made Phoenix Island and plucked Team Philippines’ second gold in the 6th Asian Beach Games here on Friday, April 24.

The 24-year old reigned supreme in the men’s high jump event in the beach athletics, clearing 2.05-meters on his first try to win via countback.

Grospe actually had to fight through slippery conditions following an unexpected early morning rain but nonetheless delivered against closest competitors from Chinese Taipei and China.

“Sobrang happy. Unexpected din po kasi sobrang dulas po talaga,” said Grospe.

“Thinking ko na lang makaclear ako ng maayos eh. Kasi sobrang hirap talaga lalo na sa curving. It makes you slip. Pwede kang gumulong tapos pag nagkataon pwede kang matapilok,” he added.

Taiwanese Po-Ting Yeh and Chinese Hao Zhang both claimed the silver after also clearing the same height albeit on their second tries.

Mostly competing in regular athletics field, Grospe said he had to adjust his techniques especially when approaching the bar.

“Ito kasi, sand. So sobrang hirap niya all the way yung approach mo. Sobrang dulas. Number one, sobrang dulas. Yung sand, mabigat. Mabigat sa spikes,” he added.

‘Yung techniques mo hindi mo ma-apply dito kung hindi mo ayusin yung run mo,” he added.

With Grospe’s win, Team PH already matched its gold medal tally in the previous edition in Da Nang Vietnam in 2016.

So far, Team PH already has two golds and bronze in just the second day of competitions.