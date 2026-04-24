Rising star Nailga returns but all eyes on Lago at JPGT Del Monte

After skipping a leg, Bukidnon’s junior standout Alexis Nailga is back in action – and back on familiar ground – determined to resume his winning ways in the ICTSI Junior Philippine Golf Tour.

Nailga headlines a deep and competitive field in the JPGT Del Monte Championship as the Visayas-Mindanao series resumes at Del Monte Golf Club from April 29 to May 1, with the 17-year-old aiming to replicate the dominant form that made him the early frontrunner in the regional swing.

The Bukidnon native opened his campaign in style, crushing the field with a commanding 15-stroke victory over Roman Tiongko in the Mactan leg. He, however, skipped the Alta Vista stop due to prior commitments, momentarily halting his momentum.

Now back on home turf, Nailga is not only eyeing another title but also looking to strengthen his push for a coveted spot in the Elite Junior Finals representing the Vis-Min squad.

But the path to another victory won’t come easy.

Davao’s Matthew Reyes leads the challengers, along with fellow Bukidnon bet Clement Ordeneza with several others expected to spice up the title chase in the 54-hole championship organized by Pilipinas Golf Tournaments, Inc..

The Del Monte stop marks the third leg of the six-stage Visayas-Mindanao series organized by Pilipinas Golf Tournaments, Inc., following Mactan and Alta Vista, with upcoming tournaments set at Pueblo de Oro, Bacolod and Negros Occidental.

While Nailga’s return provides a major storyline, another compelling narrative is unfolding in the younger division.

Ethan Lago is on the brink of another victory.

The rising Davaoeño star goes for his third straight win after ruling the first two legs, both times besting fellow Davao bet Lucas Revilleza. A win at Del Monte would complete a dominant opening stretch in the boys’ 7-10 category set over 36 holes.

Lago, however, faces a determined field that includes Cebu’s Anthony Avila, Cagayan de Oro’s Thiago Sajulga and Bukidnon’s Lenard Sale.

Meanwhile, competition is just as fierce across other divisions.

In the girls’ 7-10 category, local bets Faith Frayco and Maxine Cabang take on Soleil Molde of Davao and Cebu’s Millah Avila, while Bukidnon’s Claren Quino leads the girls’ 11-14 division, joined by Snoe Dalisay, Francesca Geroy of Cagayan de Oro and Eliana Dumalaog.

The boys’ 11-14 side, also to be disputed over 36 holes, features former 7-10 standouts Shaqeeq Tanog and James Rolida, along with Mico Woo, Rafael Yap, Luke Habagat and Almario Sia.

The girls’ 15-18 division is shaping up to be another highlight, with local ace Zero Plete facing off against Davao’s Precious Zaragosa and Cagayan de Oro’s Maureen Sia. Notably absent are Visayas swing standouts Tashanah Balangauan and Dominique Gotiong, who are skipping the Mindanao legs.

The Vis-Min series runs parallel to the Luzon leg, set April 28–30 at Camp John Hay Golf Club, underscoring the nationwide reach and growing depth of the JPGT sponsored by ICTSI as a grassroots development program aimed at producing world-class Filipino golfers.

The JPGT provides a structured and highly competitive platform for young athletes (aged 7-18), enabling them to sharpen their skills, develop mental resilience and prepare for higher levels of competition.