20 Chinese nationals nabbed for illegal mining in Davao

DAVAO CITY — The Bureau of Immigration (BI), with support from the 10th Infantry Division, arrested 20 Chinese nationals on April 22, for alleged illegal mining in Pantukan, Davao de Oro, and Tagum City, Davao del Norte.

Major Gen. Alvin Luzon, commander of the 10th Infantry Division, said the group failed to present the necessary permits and documents.

Authorities recovered mineral resources, heavy equipment, explosives, and Chinese People’s Liberation Army uniforms, which may indicate links to illicit mining networks.

Initial investigation revealed that the suspects held tourist visas but had overstayed in the country.

Luzon said the operation was conducted under Mission Orders 2026-151 and 152, targeting foreign nationals suspected of violating the Philippine Immigration Act of 1940.

The suspects face charges for violating Section 37(a)(9) in relation to Section 45(e) of the Immigration Act, as amended, for undesirability due to expired visas, as well as Republic Act 7942, or the Philippine Mining Act of 1995.

Investigators said the group had allegedly engaged in small-scale illegal mining for an extended period, extracting gold and other mineral ores reportedly intended for smuggling abroad.

Luzon emphasized that the military’s support highlighted the importance of inter-agency coordination.

He said the operation not only addressed immigration violations but also exposed illegal activities that threaten natural resources and national security.

A deeper investigation is ongoing to determine the full extent of the mining operations and assess possible security implications. (Ivy Tejano)