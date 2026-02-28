Malacañang: Marcos well, not hospitalized

Malacañang dismissed circulating rumors that President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. had been rushed to a hospital, clarifying that the Chief Executive was engaged in official work over the weekend.

Presidential Communications Office (PCO) Undersecretary Claire Castro issued the statement following online claims that Marcos had been brought to St. Luke’s Medical Center.

In a message to reporters, Castro explained that the President was in a private meeting with the Presidential Management Staff (PMS), not in any medical facility.

“The President was in a private meeting with PMS this morning. He is well, healthy, and working even on a Saturday,” Castro said on February 28.

She did not give further details about the meeting but emphasized that the President was carrying out official duties.

Fresh allegations about Marcos’ health came after the President revealed last month that he was diagnosed with diverticulitis, an inflammation of pouches that can form in the digestive tract.

At the time, the President had to limit his public engagements for about two weeks to rest and recover.

Despite his reduced public appearances during that period, Malacañang maintained that Marcos continued to work and monitor government operations. (Argyll Geducos)