BI arrests South Korean wanted for large-scale fraud

A South Korean, wanted in his country for alleged large-scale fraud, has been arrested by operatives of the Fugitive Search Unit (FSU) of the Bureau of Immigration (BI).

Immigration Commissioner Joel Anthony Viado said the foreigner, identified as Jun Hwanhwi, 45, was arrested last Feb. 18 in Ortigas Center in Pasig City.

The BI-FSU was assisted by the South Korean authorities, the Philippine National Police-Anti-Cybercrime Group Cyber Patrolling and Intelligence Unit, the Eastern Police District’s District Intelligence Division, and other government intelligence forces, the BI said.

Viado said that Hwanhwi was issued a warrant of deportation in 2021 for being an undesirable alien who posed risks to public safety and security.

He said an Interpol Red Notice was likewise issued against the fugitive following an arrest warrant released by the Gwangju District Court in connection with charges of fraud under South Korea’s Act on the Aggravated Punishment of Specific Economic Crimes.

The BI said that Hwanhwi reportedly orchestrated a large-scale investment scam in 2018, with one of his victims being lured to invest in bonds and being defrauded KRW 500 million (about P20 million) in two separate transactions.

It also said that the same victim was later convinced to co-purchase stocks, where he was swindled an additional KRW 200 million (about P8 million).

It added that a few months later, Hwanhwi managed to extract another KRW 268 million (about P10.7 million) in multiple installments by falsely claiming urgent funds were needed for a sibling’s medical treatment. (Czarina Ong Ki)