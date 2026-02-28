Neil Sedaka’s final bow

Neil Sedaka, the legendary singer-songwriter behind enduring pop hits such as “Breaking Up Is Hard to Do,” “Calendar Girl,” “Laughter in the Rain,” and “Bad Blood,” has died at 86.

His bereaved family relayed this in a statement.

“Our family is devastated by the sudden passing of our beloved husband, father and grandfather, Neil Sedaka,” his family said. “A true rock and roll legend, an inspiration to millions, but most importantly… an incredible human being who will be deeply missed.”

A native of Brooklyn’s Brighton Beach neighborhood, Sedaka was born on March 13, 1939. A musically gifted child, he studied piano at the Juilliard Preparatory Division before turning to pop music as a teenager.

Sedaka launched a successful solo career with RCA Victor in the late 1950s and early ’60s, scoring hits including “Oh! Carol,” “Happy Birthday Sweet Sixteen,” and “Breaking Up Is Hard to Do.” Over a career spanning more than six decades, he achieved three No. 1 singles on the Billboard Hot 100 and nine Top 10 hits.

Sedaka also wrote major hits for other artists, including “Stupid Cupid” and “Where the Boys Are,” for Connie Francis and the Captain and Tennille’s chart-topping “Love Will Keep Us Together.”

After the British Invasion slowed his chart success, he focused on songwriting before staging a major comeback in the 1970s, aided by Elton John, whose Rocket label released the comeback album “Sedaka’s Back.” The revival produced the No. 1 hits “Laughter in the Rain” and “Bad Blood.”

Sedaka earned five Grammy nominations and was inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame in 1983.

He continued touring and recording for decades, officially retiring from songwriting in 2022.

He is survived by his wife, Leba, and their family.