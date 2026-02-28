Chargers turn back Super Spikers for second straight win

By KRISTEL SATUMBAGA

Akari clawed its way back from a 1-2 set deficit and outhustled Cignal, 25-23, 20-25, 11-25, 25-23, 15-12, in the Premier Volleyball League All-Filipino Conference at the Filoil Centre in San Juan City on Saturday, Feb. 28.

The Chargers dug deep from their bag of tricks particularly after a lethargic third set that saw the Super Spikers seize control, then stood their ground in the pivotal fifth frame to secure their second straight victory following a 0-3 start.

Ivy Lacsina spearheaded Akari with 20 points, unloading clutch hits in the deciding set, while Fifi Sharma delivered her own barrage of power spikers and finished with 16 points.

Sharma said mental toughness proved crucial in their victory, especially after dropping back-to-back sets heading into the fourth frame.

“It was a very big challenge for us to keep ourselves composed especially after the third set, pero unti-unti, nakukuha namin yung momentum,” said Sharma, who highlighted her performance with five blocks.

“Pinatunayan lang namin na we can bounce back from a bad set,” she added.

Cignal threatened to seal the match in the fourth set, erasing a 13-17 deficit and leveling it at 22-all, but Akari elevated its play down the stretch courtesy of Sharma and Eli Soyud to force a decider.

The Chargers rode on that momentum despite the Super Spikers keeping it close, before Akari slowly pulled away from a tight 11-10 lead.

Ced Domingo and Soyud also paced the Chargers with 14 points apiece, while Mars Alba converted 18 of the team’s 26 excellent sets.

Cignal fell to a 4-2 card despite the explosive performances of Vanie Gandler and Erika Santos, who erupted for 23 points each.