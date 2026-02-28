Maroons outclass Lady Bulldogs in classic five-set thriller

By MARK REY MONTEJO

University of the Philippines displayed nerves of steel to complete a dramatic 16-25, 16-25, 25-22, 31-29, 18-16 win over reigning champion National University in a classic five-set thriller for a share of second spot in the UAAP Season 88 women’s volleyball at the UST Quadricentennial Pavilion in Manila Saturday, Feb. 28.

Down by two sets early on and 9-13 in the fifth, the Fighting Maroons remained collected, with Niña Ytang, Jelai Gajero, Casiey Dongallo, and Bie Bansil countering the explosive hits from Vange Alinsug, Den Daylisan and Arah Panique for the Lady Bulldogs.

In the decider, the State U rode the timely kills from its quartet to overcome a 9-13 deficit after Ytang, Gajero, Olango, and Bansil, who scored back-to-back off a block and a quick attack, turned the tides to steal the match.

Aside from bouncing back from a sweep loss to De La Salle, UP improved to 3-1 to join NU at second, just behind now the No. 1 Lady Archers (3-0).

It was also the second time that the Maroons bested the Lady Bulldogs after the former notched another five-set triumph in the second round of Season 87. Also UP’s second win in reverse sweep after beating Ateneo in a similar fashion last week.

“Kayang kaya natin ‘yan, push lang, I’m very proud sa mga teammates ko, it’s a reminder to be humble ano mang results ng game,” said Ytang, who listed 18 points on 10 kills, seven blocks that led UP’s 19, and one ace.

Dongallo topped UP’s scoring column with 20 points, while Gajero and Bansil conspired for 29 points to bolster the Diliman-based squad’s offense.

With Sam Cantada being sidelined after an injury scare due to an accidental collision with her teammate IC Cepada in the third, Alinsug carried the scoring cudgel and posted 20 points on top of nine digs and six receptions for NU, while Panique and Alexa Mata chipped in 17 and 14 points, respectively, in a losing effort.

“We worked very hard, we understand volleyball is like life, some day you win some you lose,” said UP head coach Fabio Menta. “The players are determined, they worked hard for it.”

NU goes for a rebound win against the hapless University of East (0-4) this Wednesday, March 4, at the Smart Araneta Coliseum, while UP tries to make it two in a row when it takes on Far Eastern University next Sunday, March 8, also at the Big Dome.

Meanwhile, well-rested defending titlist NU stood its ground and held off the Olayemi Raheem-powered UP, 28-26, 25-23, 25-20, to get back into the win column for a share of second place in the standings.

The six-peat seeking Bulldogs flexed their might and bared their defensive fangs on league’s top-scorer Raheem to neutralize the Fighting Maroons’ assault, particularly in the first and second sets before breaking free in the third.

Aside from recovering from its four-set loss to Far Eastern University, NU hiked its slate to 3-1 and leveled with host University of Santo Tomas in the standings, while the State U dropped to 2-2 at fourth.

Alas Pilipinas stars took the spotlight with Leo Ordiales leading the charge for the Dante Alinsunurin-mentored squad off 20 points on 13 attacks, six blocks, and one ace, while Buds Buddin contributed 19 points.

Raheem, for his part, scored 14 – his lowest so far this season – while Zairus Pacure and Milven Francisco chipped in 12 and 10 points, respectively, which all went down the drain.

NU looks forward to winning its second straight against University of the East (1-3) this Wednesday, March 4, at the Smart Araneta Coliseum, while UP is set for a much-needed respite before it takes on FEU next Sunday, March 8, at the same venue.