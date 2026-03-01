INC voices frustration over flood control corruption probe, recalls Senate promise

The Iglesia Ni Cristo (INC) has voiced frustration over the government’s sluggish handling of the flood control projects corruption scandal, urging authorities—particularly the Senate Blue Ribbon Committee—to deliver on their promise to pursue the truth.

INC Spokesperson Bro. Edwil Zabala aired the sect’s concerns during Net 25’s Sa Ganang Mamamayan, stressing that Filipinos are still waiting for decisive action.

“Hinihintay ng mga Pilipino ang sinasabi ng Senate Blue Ribbon Committee chairman na, ‘We will go where the evidence leads us,’” Zabala said, quoting the panel’s oft-repeated assurance.

Zabala pointed to recent developments, including testimony from Orly Guteza, who alleged that “luggages filled with cash” from anomalous flood control projects were funneled to politicians. His claims were later corroborated by lawyer Levi Baligod and 18 former Marines, who admitted to delivering the money.

“Ngayong may mga lumalabas na pahayag mula sa mga sangkot, kabilang ang umano’y nagpadala ng male-maletang pera, bakit tila walang malinaw na hakbang upang palawakin pa at tapusin ang imbestigasyon?,” Zabala asked.

He also questioned reports framing the Marines’ revelations as part of a destabilization plot. “Kung ganun ang paratang, hindi ba lalo itong dapat imbestigahan sapagkat ang destabilisasyon laban sa gobyerno ay isang seryosong usapin ukol sa pambansang seguridad?”

Zabala underscored that the Marines’ joint affidavit detailed how public funds were siphoned off through the flood control projects mess. He emphasized that Filipinos, international observers, and INC members worldwide remain vigilant.

“It is wrong to assume Filipinos have forgotten,” he said. “The funds in question come from the taxes and hard work of the citizens.”

The INC reiterated its call: “Ilantad ang buong katotohanan, panagutin ang dapat managot, at pairalin ang katarungan upang maibalik ang tiwala ng bayan at maitaguyod ang tunay at pangmatagalang kapayapaan at pagsulong ng Pilipinas.”