Marcos orders safety measures for OFWs after US-Israel strikes hit Iran

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has ordered the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) and the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) to safeguard Filipinos in Iran and across the Middle East following reports of airstrikes that struck Tehran, raising fears of wider regional conflict.

Marcos announced the directive on X late Saturday, Feb. 28, after receiving initial reports of the strikes.

“We have received reports of airstrikes which hit Iran. We are in the process of getting more information,” he posted.

“In the meantime, the safety of Filipino citizens in Iran and in the Middle East is paramount. I have instructed the DFA and the DMW to take measures to determine their whereabouts in affected areas and to take immediate measures to ensure their safety.”

The airstrikes, reportedly carried out jointly by Israel and the United States, targeted Tehran and surrounding areas.

Explosions were also reported in the United Arab Emirates and Kuwait, while Bahrain confirmed a missile attack on a US base. Qatar’s Defense Ministry said it intercepted strikes aimed at its territory.

Iranian media claimed blasts occurred near sites linked to Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei. Neighboring countries urged residents to take shelter as fears of escalation mounted.

Earlier, the Philippine embassies in Tel Aviv and Beirut advised Filipinos to remain vigilant, exercise caution, and prepare for possible spillover effects of the conflict. (Argyll Geducos)