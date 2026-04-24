Sipalay bloodbath: Mom & child killed, 3 others wounded

BACOLOD CITY – Two men armed with an M‑16 rifle barged into a house in Barangay Nabulao, Sipalay City, Negros Occidental, on Wednesday, April 22, gunning down a 27‑year‑old woman and her three‑year‑old child and wounding three other relatives.

Police said the victims were in the living room when two unidentified assailants barged in and opened fire with an M-16 rifle.

The woman and child were killed, while a nine-year-old child, their 62-year-old grandmother, and a 46-year-old relative who rushed to help were wounded.

Investigators recovered 36 spent 5.56 mm cartridge cases from the scene.

“It was a senseless act of killing. The shooter’s gesture showed intent to kill anybody,” Police Capt. Judesses Catalogo, spokesperson of the Negros Occidental police, said.

The gunmen fled and are now the subjects of a manhunt.

Authorities said one possible motive is personal, as the victims were known merchandise financiers. (Glazyl Masculino)