DENR warns over surge of invasive squirrel sightings in Metro Manila

The Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) on Friday, April 17, raised concern over the increasing sightings of Finlayson’s squirrels in parts of Metro Manila.

Despite their cute appearance, the squirrels are considered an invasive species that could pose risks to local ecosystems.

According to the DENR, the Finlayson’s squirrel—native to parts of Southeast Asia such as Cambodia, Laos, Myanmar, Thailand, and Vietnam—is known for its varied coat colors, making it visually distinct but also a potential competitor to native wildlife.

Officials warned that if its population continues to grow, the species may compete with local animals for food and habitat, potentially disrupting ecological balance.

“While interesting to see in urban areas, the Finlayson’s squirrel is not native to the Philippines and may compete with local wildlife if populations grow,” the agency said.

The DENR emphasized that while every wildlife species has inherent value, the squirrel is invasive and its presence in the country is not encouraged. (Jel Santos)