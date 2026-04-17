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5 kids drown in Marawi pond

Tempo Desk
Tempo Desk
2 Min Read

COTABATO CITY — Five children died after drowning in a pond in Barangay Panoroganan, Marawi City, on Thursday, April 17, Lanao del Sur police director Col. Caesar Cabuhat announced.

“The fatalities ranged in age from 7 to 11 years old, all residents of Marawi City,” he said.

An eight-year-old girl, a resident of Barangay Mipantao Gadongan, survived and told police how the tragedy unfolded.

The investigation showed that the surviving minor was using a broken refrigerator as an improvised flotation device in the pond. Her companions pushed her toward the middle of the pond.

“While pushing it toward the deeper part of the water, she lost her balance and fell into the pond. Her companions tried to rescue her by swimming toward her. However, as they reached the deep part of the pond, they began to drown,” Cabuhat explained.

After several hours of rescue and retrieval operations by first responders and concerned citizens, all six minors were recovered and transported to the Amai Pakpak Medical Center.

Cabuhat said that of the six minors involved in the mishap, five were declared dead on arrival by the attending physician.

The survivor remained in the hospital for further medical intervention. (Philippine News Agency)

 

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