Gregorio to Alas Women: Perform very well

The ball was officially served for Candon City’s hosting of the 2026 Asian Volleyball Confederation (AVC) Women’s Volleyball Nations Cup in June with the Draw on Friday at the Diamond Hotel in Manila.

Yet, it was a statement from Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) chairman Patrick “Pató” Gregorio that it was so compelling it dug deep into the national team program.

“Let me give message, my very personal and really heartfelt message to the national team, through the PNVF,” Gregorio said. “Please perform very well.” “Please perform all your heart, because this is not just a commercial tournament.

This is the national team of the Philippines,” said Gregorio, referring to the national sports association, Philippine National Volleyball Federation which is responsible for the national team program.

Host Philippines, represented by Alas Pilipinas Women, was drawn in Pool A with Chinese-Taipei, South Korea, Kyrgyzstan, Australia and Uzbekistan, while Pool B is composed of defending champion Vietnam, Kazakhstan, Iran, Indonesia, Hong Kong and Lebanon. AVC president Ramon “Tats” Suzara and treasurer Marina Tsui of Hong Kong witnessed the draw along with Candon City Mayor Eric Singson and PNVF president Tonyboy Liao and treasurer Ricky Palou. The tournament is set June 6 to 14 at the Candon City Arena.

“We’re ready to host the event and we are welcoming all athletes and teams with open hearts,” said Singson. “Thank you for considering as us host and we are very honored.”