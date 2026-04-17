NBL-Pilipinas, Le P:Lab join forces for 3×3 Philippine Champions Cup

By REYNALD MAGALLON

The National Basketball League-Pilipinas (NBL-Pilipinas) and Korean healthcare and lifestyle brand Le P:Lab along with SBTown are coming together for another thrilling 3×3 basketball league, the Philippine Champions Cup.

A P2 million prize pool is up for grabs in the tournament that will feature eight legs across the country where the top 16 teams will advance to the single elimination bracket playoffs.

The battle between the Elite 8 is penciled on Aug. 1-2 with the final set on Aug. 8 at the Ninoy Aquino Stadium.

“We hope this tournament will serve as a platform where young talents in the Philippines can pursue their dreams and where local communities can come together and connect through sports,” said Le P:LAB chief executive officer Harim Nam, who was joined by NBL-Pilipinas president Rhose Montreal during the tournament’s press conference on Thursday, April 16 at the Crowne Plaza in Ortigas.

The tournament will be an open category with players 18 to 35 years old allowed to participate with the exception of active PBA players. Retired pros are also allowed to join given that they have been inactive for the last two years.

The tournament is officially endorsed by the Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas with no less than 3×3 program head Ryan Gregorio gracing the event.

“3×3 now is an Olympic sport and what a good way from our friends from Le P:LAB and with the partnership with the group of Miss Rhose (Montreal) of NBL that you are able to do the things that we also love to do from the federations standpoint, which is to increase the enthusiasm in 3×3 basketball,” said Gregorio.

Aside from the tournament, a festival-like event is also in store for Filipino fans. The tournament champions will also have a chance to play against Korean celebrities who will form their own team.

The Korean celebrity team will also be playing a Filipino legend team composed of Jeff Chan, Cyrus Baguio, Ranidel de Ocampo, and Willie Miller.