‘From Manila to Prague’: The Zaldy Co timeline

From uploading video exposés against President Marcos in November 2025 to being arrested by authorities in the Czech Republic in April 2026, former Ako Bicol Party-list Rep. Zaldy Co’s days as a fugitive appear to have come to an end.

While awaiting Co’s eventual return to the Philippines, here’s a quick look at the timeline of events, beginning with his election as a member of the House of Representatives in the current 20th Congress.

June 30, 2025 — Co begins his third and final term as a House member under Ako Bicol Party-list. He served as appropriations panel chief throughout the 19th Congress (2022–2025) and was a staunch supporter of the Marcos administration.

July 19, 2025 — Co quietly leaves the Philippines amid growing pressure to clarify issues surrounding budget insertions and, later, the flood control projects corruption scandal.

Sept. 5, 2025 — Ako Bicol Rep. Alfredo Garbin confirms that Co is seeking medical treatment for a heart ailment in the United States. Garbin says his co-nominee may have also gone to Singapore.

Sept. 29, 2025 — While abroad, Co resigns as a House member. He cites “the real, direct, grave and imminent threat to the lives of my family members and me, and the evident denial of my right to due process of law” as reasons for stepping down.

October 2025 — Navotas Rep. Toby Tiangco urges the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) to cancel Co’s passport amid mounting public outrage over the flood control projects scandal.

Nov. 14, 2025 — After months of silence, Co uploads the first in a series of video exposés against President Marcos and his administration, claiming they are trying to “silence” him.

In succeeding videos, Co alleges that the Chief Executive received billions in kickbacks from anomalous flood control projects, even sharing photos of luggage allegedly filled with cash.

Jan. 8, 2026 — The Philippine National Police (PNP) seizes eight luxury cars allegedly owned by Co.

Jan. 21, 2026 — DILG Secretary Jonvic Remulla reveals that Co has sent feelers through priests he knows, asking to be connected with Philippine authorities.

Jan. 22, 2026 — Remulla says Co has been staying in a gated community in Lisbon, Portugal.

Jan. 23, 2026 — Former Anakalusugan Rep. Mike Defensor claims Co is willing to testify against President Marcos, who was then facing impeachment cases later dismissed by the House Committee on Justice.

Jan. 29, 2026 — The Supreme Court releases Co’s petition seeking a temporary restraining order (TRO) to stop enforcement of the Nov. 14, 2025 Ombudsman resolution ordering graft and non-bailable malversation charges against him and several co-accused.

On the same day, Remulla says an infuriated President Marcos ordered the DILG to bring home fugitive Co “at all costs.”

Feb. 17, 2026 — Remulla says the DILG will rely on DFA’s diplomatic channels and legal processes to secure Co’s return.

Feb. 18, 2026 — PCO Undersecretary Claire Castro says the manhunt for Co remains a whole-of-government effort.

March 12, 2026 — While in New York, President Marcos says the government continues to coordinate with Portuguese authorities for Co’s return.

March 17, 2026 — Former DPWH undersecretary Roberto Bernardo tells the Sandiganbayan he received ₱130 million as “balato” (gift or tip) from Co.

April 1, 2026 — The Sandiganbayan affirms the denial of bail petitions filed by Co’s nine co-accused in the ₱289.5-million flood control project case in Naujan, Oriental Mindoro.

April 7, 2026 — The Anti-Money Laundering Council (AMLC) tells the Sandiganbayan that Co remains the beneficial owner of construction firm Sunwest, Inc., with around ₱802 million in recorded transactions since 2019.

April 16, 2026 — President Marcos announces Co’s arrest in Prague, Czech Republic, after allegedly crossing the border without proper documentation. (Ellson Quismorio)