Top junior netters vie in Capiztahan tournament

Kathlyn Bugna and Andrian Rodriguez take center stage as they spearhead a strong field in the Capiztahan Juniors Age Group Tennis Championships, which kicks off Saturday (April 18) at Villareal Stadium in Roxas City.

Riding the momentum of a two-title romp in last week’s Verde Aces tournament in Bacolod, Bugna returns brimming with confidence, aiming to extend her dominance in the nationwide circuit presented by Dunlop. She sets her sights on twin titles anew in the girls’ 16- and 18-and-under divisions.

However, Bugna faces a determined field eager to snap the Batang Onay Tennis Club’s multi-leg winning streak in the circuit organized by Palawan Pawnshop under president/CEO Bobby Castro.

Leading the challengers in the 16-and-U class are Besper Zapatos, Isobel Alipo-on and Kathyrine Bugna, while Tori Deocampo, Aleeva Suace and Zapatos banner the opposition in the premier 18-and-U division.

In the boys’ category, Rodriguez eyes redemption and a dominant showing after recent setbacks. With doubles partner Matthew Morris taking a break following back-to-back wins over him in Bacolod, Rodriguez enters as the top seed in both the 16- and 18-and-U classes.

But the path to victory is far from easy.

A deep roster of contenders looms in the 16-and-U bracket, including Rizzjun Labindao, Anthony Cosca, Cristiano Calingasan, Ynigo Calingasan, Francisco De Juan III, Kirk Quanico and Drig Escobar. Labindao also headlines the challenge in the 18-and-U division, alongside Rafael Martin, Marku Zapatos, Cosca and Quanico.

Meanwhile, Theriz Zapatos of Kalibo seeks back-to-back titles in the girls’ 14-and-U class but will have to fend off a tough lineup led by Teresinha Calingasan, Donarose Olavides and Kate Chavez.

The unranked Escobar, on the other hand, aims to build on a previous victory in the boys’ 14-and-U division, where he faces Matteo Calingasan, De Juan, Robertson Olavides and Ciaran Alipo-on.

In the 12-and-U group, Chavez emerges as the player to beat as she goes for consecutive titles, with Olavides, Liza Yeban and Gracynth Guilliano poised to challenge her bid.

The tournament, sanctioned by Philta and Universal Tennis Ranking and supported by ICON Golf & Sports and the Palawan Group of Companies, also features doubles competitions in the 14- and 18-and-U divisions.

Hosted by the Province of Capiz, the event forms part of its grassroots sports development program aimed at discovering and nurturing talent from the countryside while promoting local tennis.

Capiz will remain in the spotlight over the next two weeks as it continues its festival celebrations under “Bagong Pilipinas.” Another major tournament featuring the country’s top players and rising stars is set on April 23-28, also at Villareal Stadium.