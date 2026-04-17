Zaldy Co’s arrest a major development toward accountability – Remulla

Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) Secretary Jonvic Remulla said the arrest of former lawmaker Zaldy Co in Prague, Czech Republic, marks a major development in the government’s efforts to pursue accountability in cases involving alleged large-scale corruption.

Remulla made the statement on Friday, April 17, warning other fugitives still at large that authorities are relentlessly tracking them down.

He added that the Philippine government is now exploring legal and diplomatic options for Co’s return to the country.

Currently, the Philippines is pursuing two possible tracks: the issuance of an Interpol red notice and coordination with the Prague government for deportation to facilitate Co’s repatriation.

In November 2025, Remulla said authorities had already applied for an Interpol red notice, assuring that Co would be brought back to the country once it is issued.

In the meantime, Remulla noted that the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) is taking the lead in coordinating with the Czech Republic for the processing of documents related to Co’s return.

However, the timeline for Co’s return remains uncertain, as it depends on the outcome of legal and diplomatic processes abroad.

Upon his return to the Philippines, Remulla said the ex-lawmaker will be turned over to the Philippine National Police (PNP) and processed at its national headquarters in Camp Crame.

The DILG chief added that Co will then be transferred to the Sandiganbayan, which will determine his place of detention as he faces charges. (Chito Chavez)