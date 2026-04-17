Crime group leader slain in Cagayan shootout

A suspected leader of a notorious criminal group was killed in an encounter in Santo Tomas, Isabela on Thursday, April 16.

Police identified the fatality as Nicolas Domingo Magsanoc.

According to the Police Regional Office-2, farmer Michael Melad was shot and wounded by the suspect in Purok 6, Barangay Calinaoan Sur, Delfin Albano, Isabela.

The suspect fled on a motorcycle but was later intercepted by police along with two companions in Barangay Barunbun.

A gunbattle erupted, during which Magsanoc—tagged as the leader of the dismantled Magsanoc Criminal Group and listed in the drugs watchlist—was killed.

His companions, one of whom was identified as a high-value target in the illegal drugs trade, were arrested.

A follow-up investigation is ongoing, and the arrested suspects are facing appropriate charges. (Liezle Basa Iñigo)