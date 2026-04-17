Hev Abi’s label breaks silence, denies allegations against rapper

By RAMPADOR ALINDOG

The management of OPM rapper Hev Abi has broken its silence following his recent arrest, firmly denying all allegations linked to the incident.

In an official statement, his record label Urban Department described the situation as a “misunderstanding,” stressing that the accusations involving illegal firearms and drugs are unfounded. The label said, “We categorically deny any and all allegations” surrounding the arrest, which took place on April 14.

According to the camp, legal counsel is already coordinating with authorities to resolve the matter, signaling that the artist intends to address the case through proper legal channels.

The statement also included a message of gratitude to fans who continue to support the rapper amid the controversy.

Hev Abi, whose real name is Gabriel Abilla, was earlier taken into custody during a police operation conducted by the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group, where authorities reportedly recovered firearms, ammunition, and suspected illegal drugs.

Despite these claims, his label maintains his innocence, framing the incident as a case of misinterpretation as the legal process unfolds.