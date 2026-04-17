Rampaging man bites 2 Marikina cops

A man running amok bit two police officers who were trying to pacify him in Barangay Marikina Heights, Marikina City, on April 15, the National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO) said.

Police investigation revealed that the suspect, identified as 38-year-old “Freddie,” had been reported by residents for causing a disturbance, prompting two officers to respond to the area.

The responding policemen saw Freddie shouting and brandishing a knife on the third floor of a house. They advised him to come down and surrender peacefully, but he refused to cooperate and became increasingly aggressive.

When the officers finally subdued him, Freddie resisted arrest and suddenly attacked them, biting one officer in the rib area and the other on the left ear, causing physical injuries.

Authorities were able to disarm the suspect and recover the 28-centimeter knife in his possession. He is currently detained at the Marikina City Police Station Custodial Facility and may face charges of direct assault, alarm and scandal, violation of B.P. 6 (illegal possession of a bladed weapon), and disobedience to a person in authority. (Richielyn Canlas)