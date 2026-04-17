PNP trainee accuses instructor of rape

BAGUIO CITY — A police trainee was allegedly raped twice by a training instructor at the Philippine National Police Training Center in Teachers Camp here.

The 23-year-old complainant said she was assaulted by the 41-year-old suspect on January 20, 2026, at 2 a.m. and again on February 8, 2026, at 1 p.m. inside the Cordillera Administrative Region Training Center (CARTC).

The victim reported the incidents to the police on April 11 and formally filed a case on April 13.

The Baguio City Police Office (BCPO) is conducting an investigation in preparation for filing charges against the suspect. BCPO Information Officer Police Major Marcy Grace Marron said case documentation is being completed for regular filing.

The victim has issued a sworn statement and is undergoing psychological evaluation as part of the evidence-gathering and support process.

The suspect was placed under restrictive custody, disarmed, and transferred to Laguna pending the filing of appropriate criminal and administrative charges. (Zaldy Comanda)