Gilas teammates Quiambao, Tamayo clash in KBL semis

By MARK REY MONTEJO

Gilas Pilipinas teammates Kevin Quiambao and Carl Tamayo are set for an exciting showdown after their respective teams forge a semifinal duel in the 2025-’26 Korean Basketball League (KBL).

This, after Quiambao and the Goyang Sono Skygunners completed their quarters sweep over compatriot Arvin Tolentino and the Seoul SK Knights with a 66-65 Game 3 win recently.

The 24-year-old Quiambao, the newly-minted KBL Rookie of the Year and the third Filipino to win the plum, sparked the Skygunners to their first-ever playoffs berth in the Korean tilt where they carded a 28-26 tally during the eliminations.

The two-time UAAP champion, however, and Goyang are up for a daunting task in the semis as they battle reigning champion Changwon LG Sakers, whose arsenals include Filipino cager Carl Tamayo.

Tamayo and the Sakers finished the elims at No. 1 with a 36-18 win-loss card which earned them a quick trip to semis. Also claiming an outright semis berth were Rhenz Abando and the Anyang JKJ Red Boosters (35-19) who ended up as second place ahead of playoffs.

Goyang and Changwon begin their semis collision next Thursday, April 23.

The quarters bracket featured the Wonju DB Promy and the Busan KCC Egis with the latter team currently holding a 2-0 series lead.

Quiambao and Tamayo played together for National University-Nazareth School in the UAAP juniors, winning two titles along the way.

They parted ways in the collegiate where Quiambao eventually transferred to De La Salle University, while Tamayo moved to Diliman to suit up for University of the Philippines. Both closed out their UAAP career as champions.

Quiambao and Tamayo reunited in the same team after being called up for national team duties, giving Gilas Pilipinas youthful reinforcements for Justin Brownlee and the veteran members of the crew.