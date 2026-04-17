355 caught in QCPD nighttime ops

Intensified nighttime operations by the Quezon City Police District (QCPD) resulted in the apprehension and citation of 355 individuals for city ordinance and traffic violations.

Conducted on April 15 under Oplan Bulabog/Galugad, the QCPD carried out 26 simultaneous operations across Quezon City, deploying 194 personnel and 241 force multipliers from local government units.

Traffic-related offenses accounted for the highest number of violations with 247 cases. This was followed by 30 individuals caught smoking in public places, 25 drinking in public areas, and seven persons found half-naked in public spaces.

Authorities also recorded 22 minors violating curfew hours, 12 cases of loitering, 10 jaywalking incidents, and two public nuisance cases involving karaoke or videoke disturbances.

All apprehended minors were subjected to counseling and later turned over to their parents or guardians, while other violators were issued Ordinance Violation Receipts (OVRs) on-site.

QCPD said the operations support the Philippine National Police’s Enhanced Management of Police Operations through the continued implementation of Oplan Bulabog/Galugad to deter petty crimes. (Trixee Rosel)