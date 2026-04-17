UAAP launches golf tourney at TCC

Golf is finally making its much-anticipated entry into the UAAP mainstream, debuting as a demonstration event this Season 88 – a significant step toward expanding the collegiate league’s program beyond its traditional core sports.

In partnership with the Pilipinas Golf Tournaments, Inc., organizer of the Philippine Golf Tour, the Ladies PGT, the Junior PGT, and the Intercollegiate Tour, the UAAP is pulling out all the stops to ensure not just a successful debut but a compelling case for golf’s inclusion as a regular medal event in the near future. This collaboration reflects a shared vision: to elevate collegiate golf and create a sustainable competitive structure for student-athletes.

The milestone inauguration will take place on April 20 at The Country Club. Dubbed the UAAP Golf Invitational, the 18-hole tournament is expected to draw key players from member schools, school representatives, and guests, underscoring the significance of this breakthrough moment.

Competition will be structured across multiple divisions. The men’s category will feature Classes A, B, and C, while players aged 60 and above will vie for the Seniors crown. The women’s division will have a single category, highlighting inclusivity while maintaining competitive integrity.

More than just a debut, golf’s inclusion as a special event this season signals the UAAP’s broader intent to diversify its sports portfolio and assess new events based on participation, competitiveness, and long-term viability. If the demonstration proves successful, golf could soon join the ranks of regular UAAP medal events.

This initiative aligns with the league’s efforts to build on the popularity of its established centerpiece sports – such as basketball, volleyball, and cheerdance – by introducing disciplines that offer different skill sets and career pathways.

Notably, several UAAP schools, including La Salle, Ateneo, and UST, have already participated in the ICTSI Intercollegiate Tour, providing a strong foundation of experience and talent heading into the UAAP setup. While ICTSI will continue to stage its intercollegiate event, UAAP golf will operate as a separate competition, with schools given the flexibility to field different teams in both tournaments.

Golf’s rising popularity in recent years further strengthens its case. ICTSI’s sustained efforts – through its professional circuit, ladies’ tour, and especially its junior development programs – have helped grow the sport nationwide. The Junior PGT, in particular, has cultivated young talent across Luzon and the Visayas-Mindanao regions, culminating in elite competitions such as the North vs South Finals.

Within this context, UAAP golf has the potential to become a crucial bridge in the athlete development pipeline. It can connect grassroots junior programs to the professional ranks, offering student-athletes a structured environment where they can refine their skills while pursuing academic goals.

Ultimately, UAAP golf represents more than just another addition to the calendar – it is an investment in the future of Philippine sports. By providing a competitive platform at the collegiate level, the league not only accelerates the sport’s growth but also empowers student-athletes to seriously consider professional careers.

If momentum continues, golf could soon evolve from a special event into a cornerstone UAAP sport – one that not only broadens the league’s appeal but also strengthens the country’s presence in the global golfing arena.