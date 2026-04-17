Cebu ambulance driver charged over fatal crash

CEBU CITY – The driver of the ambulance that hit a motorcycle, resulting in the death of its backrider and critically injuring its driver on April 14, has been formally charged before the Cebu City Prosecutor’s Office on Friday, April 17.

Cebu City Police Office chief Col. George Ylanan said the driver, identified as 23-year-old Kevin Ryan Gesta, has been charged for reckless imprudence resulting in serious physical injury and damage to property.

Police Col. George Ylanan, chief of the Cebu City Police Office, said the complaint was filed by the family of the driver of the motorcycle, Juan Antonio Ladioray, 19, of Barangay Kalunasan, Cebu City.

Ladioray was critically injured in the road crash while his back rider, Braille Nichole Kwek, 18, died on the spot after the ambulance ran over her when they were thrown off the motorcycle.

Police said the ambulance counter-flowed on the two-lane flyover on Archbishop Reyes Ave. that caused the collision.

Relatives of Kwek have expressed willingness to file charges against the ambulance driver but they are still awaiting the arrival of her parents in Cebu.

Kwek was from Camotes Island and was studying at the University of San Carlos (USC) as a mechanical engineering student. Ladioray is also a mechanical engineering student at USC.

Police said an additional complaint for reckless imprudence resulting in homicide may be filed against the ambulance driver for Kwek’s death. (Calvin Cordova)