To the delight of PVL fans, Creamline finds its way back to the finals

By KRISTEL SATUMBAGA

After going through a rough patch, Creamline is back to its old, mighty form and to its familiar place — the finals. But the Cool Smashers are embracing the moment with gratitude as they look to further strengthen their dynasty in the Premier Volleyball League.

The Cool Smashers punched their 15th finals appearance in league history at the expense of the Farm Fresh Foxies last Thursday, April 16, a feat they last achieved in 2024.

Over the next three conferences since that title win, however, Creamline’s once-dominant reign showed signs of wear and tear, settling for third place in the PVL On Tour and Invitational before sliding to a conference-worst sixth-place finish in the Reinforced.

But this time, the Cool Smashers are back to where they belong, and they are determined to make it worth the wait and sacrifices.

For Creamline coach Sherwin Meneses, it all comes down to how the team has leaned on its experience to shape what they have become today.

“One year din kaming hindi nakapasok sa finals. Merong mga ups and downs. Pero ang mahalaga sa amin, kung paano kami naka-recover,” said Meneses.

“Andun pa rin yung trust namin sa isa’t isa. Mahalaga rin na andun pa rin yung mga kasama mo kahit anong mangyari,” he added.

With teams getting stronger and talent across the league deepened, this conference tested Creamline’s skill, chemistry and cohesion.

In the end, the Cool Smashers showed that their championship core and wealth of experience made the difference, especially in the tournament’s crucial stretches. They went through do-or-die matches a couple of times before reaching this round where they seek a record-extending 11th league title.

“Maraming teams talagang lumakas na, at naglevel-up na rin ang mga players, pero yung Creamline, yung championship core namin, andyan pa rin,” said Meneses.

“Siguro yan yung advantage namin, yung lalim ng chemistry ng team namin. Yung mga seniors ng team, yung talent andyan pa rin,” he added.

Bernadeth Pons echoed the sentiment, although the hard-hitting spiker admitted she was confident they would return to where they were.

“Hindi pa start yung conference, kumpiyansa na ako sa team na kaya naming makabalik sa finals. Although shaky start, given na iba na labanan ngayon. Kahit papaano na-survive namin at meron pa rin kaming chance na makuha yung title,” she said.

Game 1 of the finals is set on Tuesday, April 21, at the Smart Araneta Coliseum, while Game 2 will be on Thursday, April 23, at the same venue.

Game 3, if necessary, will be next Tuesday, April 28, also at the same venue.