Kids find abandoned baby in Negros Occidental

BACOLOD CITY – Three children searching for spiders rescued a newborn baby left on the roadside in Hacienda Bernabe, Barangay Salvacion, Murcia, Negros Occidental, on Wednesday, April 15.

Murcia police chief Capt. Honey Labaro said the baby was found with only a cloth covering his head and face, and his umbilical cord was still attached.

He was brought to the rural health unit for medical attention and will be placed under the care of the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD).

Labaro said a follow-up investigation is ongoing to identify the baby’s parents. (Glazyl Masculino)