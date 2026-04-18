What’s next for Mighty Mouse?

HIS social media posts were everywhere for everyone to see. But I needed to ask, and so I did.

The confirmation was heartbreaking when it came.

“Tito, how are you, my friend? Unfortunately, I’m no longer with the Sacramento Kings.”

I had wanted to find out more, but I guess Jimmy Alapag didn’t want to bare more than what he already had, so succeeding questions, including if a stint with another NBA team is in the offing, were left unanswered.

Anyway, along with photos reminiscent of his five-year stay with the Kings as part of the coaching staff prior to his announced departure the other day, Alapag had posted this message:

“Thank you SacTown. My time here is up…Grateful for all the love shown to my family and I. What was once a dream to coach in the NBA became a reality in Sacramento. Thankful for all the amazing experiences, the lessons, the growth, and most importantly, the time spent with some of the best fans in the NBA. Looking forward to what God has planned next…”

Now his fans, and those of us who had covered him since his arrival in the PBA in 2003, when he was drafted 10th overall by the Talk ‘N Text Phone Pals, up to his unforgettable performance with Gilas Pilipinas during the 2014 FIBA Basketball World Cup in Seville, Spain, will just have to wait.

Will former Sacramento coach Mike Brown, hired by the New York Knicks in July last year, or some other NBA mentor, offer Alapag a slot in his coaching staff? Or will a PBA ballclub, recognizing Alapag’s immense marketing potential and wealth of bigtime basketball experience, seek to lure him back to the country to run the team?

No telling when or where. But one feels it in his gut that it won’t take long for a window of opportunity to open wide for the Mighty Mouse. And when it does, we’ll be out there whooping.

*****

The Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas last Thursday feted to a dinner celebration at Dickey’s Barbecue Pit members of the Gilas Pilipinas 3×3 Women’s teams that won the silver medal in the recent FIBA 3×3 Asia Cup, and qualified to the FIBA 3×3 World Cup in Warsaw, Poland this June.

Led by 3×3 coach Anton Altamirano, son of former University of the Philippines star Eric Altamirano, the Gilas ladies were toasted by SBP executive director Erika Dy, SBP 3×3 program director Ryan Gregorio, and Uratex team owner and Philippine women’s basketball patron Peachy Cheng-Medina.

The Gilas women, including Afril Bernardino, Kacey dela Rosa, Mikka Cacho, Reynalyn Ferrer and Cheska Apag, are scheduled to appear in the PSA Forum on Tuesday at the Rizal Memorial Sports Complex.