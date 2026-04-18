Entertainment

Eric Quizon, Bibeth Orteza sanib-pwersa sa planong biopic ni Dolphy!

Tempo Desk
Tempo Desk
2 Min Read

By RUEL J. MENDOZA

Kinumpirma ni Eric Quizon na nakikipag-collab siya with Bibeth Orteza para sa highly anticipated biopic ng kanyang ama, ang namayapang King of Philippine Comedy na si Dolphy.

Si Bibeth ang author ng 2008 book na “Dolphy: Hindi Ko Ito Narating Mag-isa,” na tungkol sa journey ni Dolphy sa show business.

“I’ve been planning with Bibeth Orteza. Sinabi ko sa kanya, parang gusto kong encapsulated sa biopic from the time he was brought to the hospital and until the time that he died.

“Parang marami hindi nakakaalam ‘yung ordeal ng family at that time and I think it’s a beautiful story because from the time that I asked for prayers, parang nakinig ang buong Pilipinas,” sey ni Eric.

Na-experience daw nila ang isang milagro sa mgq huling araw ni Dolphy sa ospital.

“Parang it was a miracle that whenever I would say that, I would pray, gumagaling siya, dumidilat ang mata, lumalakas siya. So sa family namin, parang it was a great time na we were spending those precious last few days of my dad with us,” pag-alala ni Eric.

The legendary Comedy King Dolphy passed away at age 83 in 2012 due to multiple organ failure dahil sa sakit na Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease.

Maraming naniniwala na it’s about time na magkaroon ng biopic si Pidol dahil nga naging makulay ang buhay nito.

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