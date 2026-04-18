Gonzales sinks clutch trey at the buzzer as NLEX edges Meralco in OT

By REYNALD MAGALLON

Ljay Gonzales was 0-3 from deep just before the final play of NLEX.

Yet, with all guts and steely nerves, the rookie delivered in overtime, sinking the game-winning triple at the buzzer as the Road Warriors edged the Meralco Bolts, 104-101, in the PBA Season 50 Commissioner’s Cup at the Ynares Center in Antipolo on Friday, April 17.

With the Bolts too focused on Robert Bolick in the final possession with 12.3 seconds left, the veteran guard made a great read of the defense, issuing an emergency pass to Gonzales who then drilled what could be the biggest triple yet of his budding career.

Gonzales’ heroics not only capped an epic Road Warriors comeback from double digits in the fourth quarter but also helped them buck the absence of head coach Jong Uichico, who was ejected in the second quarter.

Gonzales finished with 15 points — with the game-winner being his only conversion from deep after also going 0-for-1 from the four-point arc.

Bolick, who also struggled all throughout the contest, only had 11 points but made the big plays down the stretch — none bigger than the overtime-sending triple with 23 seconds left in regulation.

Cady Lalanne did just enough to keep NLEX within striking distance with 34 points, 25 rebounds and three blocks while Schonny Winston kept his fine play with 21.

The Road Warriors stretched their winning run to four to improve to a 6-1 slate, just half a game behind league pacing Rain or Shine Elasto Painters. The Bolts, on the other hand, slid to a 5-2 slate.

It was actually a see-saw affair in the extension as both squads traded baskets with both of their respective imports trying to put their teams on their backs. Two Gonzales free throws actually put NLEX up by three, 101-98, but Jason Brickman stepped up and nailed a booming triple to tie the game once more.

That, however, only set up the stage to Gonzales who hit his very first game-winner in the PBA.

Marvin Jones paced Meralco with 25 points and 13 rebounds while Chris Newsome and Javee Mocon had 19 and 17, respectively.