POC forges three-year tie-up with Cleantech

The Philippine Olympic Committee (POC) and gas station company Cleantech sealed on Thursday a three-year partnership that runs through the country’s campaign in the Los Angeles 2028 Olympics.

Considered a first for the POC in collaborating with a fuel company for its mission and vision, the partnership was sealed between POC president Abraham “Bambol” Tolentino and Cleantech chairman Luisito Mercado on Thursday in a formal ceremony at the Century Park Hotel in Manila.

“Cleantech is now the POC’s official fuel brand partner and we’re so happy that they will support our national athletes,” said Tolentino, adding Cleantech’s support comes at the right time when Filipino athletes are gearing up for the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games this September, Southeast Asian Games in Malaysia and the inaugural SEA Plus Youth Games the Philippine is hosting next year and the Asian Beach Games in Cebu in 2028.

“This is a valuable support,” Tolentino added.

Cleantech is a gas station company in partnership with Repsol established in November 2015 operating in Nueva Ecija and Pampanga with a mission to provide customers the “Sulit” feeling for every liter they spend.

“We believe in the potential of Filipino athletes and we want to be part of their journey especially in the Los Angeles Summer Olympics in 2028,” Cleantech Vice President for Finance Yeana Victoria Mercado said.

“We want to serve and help athletes through our social responsibility to fellow Filipino people and want to be with them,” said Yeana Victoria Mercado, adding that Cleantech’s support comes in the form of a P1-million-a-year cash sponsorship.

Cleantech is authorized to use the POC logo in its promotional campaigns and in return, the POC will include the company’s logo in all its platforms—including in social media and national team jerseys.

Also present in the contract signing ceremony were POC secretary-general Atty. Wharton Chan and Cleantech Director for Finance Alexis Mercado, Director Gloria Mercado, General Manager Francis Luis Mercado and Directors Philip Luis Mercado and Shylou Ortiz Luis.