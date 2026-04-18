The ‘center of attraction’ and the old reliable ready to dazzle in Montalban

Barangay Ginebra is eyeing to make its move for the Top 4 spot as it takes on the sliding Terrafirma in the PBA Season 50 Commissioner’s Cup at the Ynares Center in Montalban on Saturday, April 18.

Tip-off of the clash is at 7:30 p.m. with the Kings seeking a third-straight win and the Dyip hoping to put on the brakes on their four-game losing skid.

Setting the table to the interesting duel is the clash between TNT and Titan Ultra in the first offering at 5:15 p.m.

Boasting a 4-2 record, Ginebra head coach Tim Cone stressed that it’s now crucial for his team to get into their top forms, especially heading into the crucial second half of their elimination schedules.

“All these games are really crucial for us just, number one, to get into the playoffs, and we just wanna win as many games as we can and look up at the end of the eliminations and see where we are,” said Cone.

Justin Brownlee, Scottie Thompson and RJ Abarrientos will once again play big roles for the Kings although there are the likes of Isaac Go and the debuting Kemark Carino ready to provide the boost in Japeth Aguilar’s absence.

“We’re in the middle of the standings, but still… I wouldn’t say we’re groping for form but still searching ourselves a little bit at this point,” he added.

For the part of the Dyip, head coach Ronald Tubid said his team’s 3-0 start is now a thing of the past and they should begin focusing on arresting their slump to stay in the playoff hunt.

“We need to compete. I told the team that if we compete, then we have more chances of winning,” said Tubid as the Dyip’s campaign was derailed by injuries to Paolo Hernandez and Maverick Ahanmisi — both players a huge part of their impressive starts.

“We hope to maximize whatever we have and try our best to make the playoffs,” said Tubid.

Meanwhile in the first game, the Tropang 5G likewise aim at landing within the Top 4 spot and improve to a 5-2 record. Bol Bol is expected to be the center of attraction although he has an able supporting cast in Calvin Oftana, Jayson Castro, RR Pogoy and Rey Nambatac.

Out to stop them, however, are the Giant Risers who are in dire need of a victory after sliding to a 2-4 slate.